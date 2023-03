New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway was sued Wednesday in Nebraska District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court action was filed by MJSB Employment Justice LLP on behalf of a former conductor, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated for alleged abuse of his approved intermittent FMLA leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00115, Baum v. BNSF Railway Company.

