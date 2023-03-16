New Suit - Patent

First Response Locator Systems of America, Thomson Global Holdings and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Greenspoon Marder on behalf of inventor Kenneth Bauldree, accuses the defendants of freezing Bauldree out of First Response and failing to list him as an inventor on the patent application for the 'First Response Locator System.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00489, Bauldree v. First Response Locator Systems of America LLC et al.

Florida

March 16, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth Bauldree

Plaintiffs

Greenspoon Marder

defendants

Angela Glynn

Brian Thomson

First Response Locator Systems of America, LLC

Terry S. Lacy

Thomson Global Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims