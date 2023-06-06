New Suit - Defamation

Brown Rudnick filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Democratic Party political campaign consultants Duane Baughman and Katie Merrill. The suit arises from Michael Bloomberg's campaign for mayor of New York City over 20 years ago, for which Baughman led direct-mail efforts. The suit accuses Petra Christina Beter, who worked as a freelance photographer for the campaign, and Josee Marie Beter of falsely accusing Baughman of sexual assault, and falsely accusing Merrill of aiding a cover-up. BaughmanMerril and the Merrill Strategy Group are also plaintiffs in the suit, which claims this 'smear campaign' has lasted more than two decades. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11278, Baughman et al v. Beter et al.

June 06, 2023, 7:28 PM

Duane Baughman

Katie Merrill

The Baughman Company, Inc.

The Merrill Strategy Group

Brown Rudnick

Josee Marie Beter

Petra Christina Beter

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation