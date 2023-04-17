New Suit - Employment

Field Asset Services, Xome Field Services and Cyprexx Services were hit with a wage-and-hour lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Shah and Olivier & Schreiber, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of misclassifying janitors and maintenance workers as independent contractors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01851, Baugh v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

April 17, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Baugh

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches