Field Asset Services, Xome Field Services and Cyprexx Services were hit with a wage-and-hour lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Shah and Olivier & Schreiber, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of misclassifying janitors and maintenance workers as independent contractors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01851, Baugh v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.
April 17, 2023, 4:16 PM