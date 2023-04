Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Lockheed Martin to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged gender discrimination and retaliation, was brought by Charlson Bredehoft Cohen Brown & Nadelhaft on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-00559, Bauer v. Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

April 27, 2023, 12:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Hollis Bauer

defendants

Lockheed Martin Corporation

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination