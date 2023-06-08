Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against B. Braun Medical Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices Of Gregory A. Douglas on behalf of the former quality operations lead for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after raising quality control issues to his supervisor. The court action further alleges wage-and-hour violations including the failure to pay overtime. The case is 8:23-cv-01000, Bauchman v. B. Braun Medical Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 08, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

David Bauchman

defendants

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Does

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination