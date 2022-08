News From Law.com

Clients and law firms alike are increasingly asked to demonstrate their commitment to ESG. But they are also increasingly facing skeptics who say its all a bunch of "greenwashing," or policies without teeth. To prove otherwise, firms are having to understand and deploy data analysis around ESG, helping their clients fight back on lawsuits and regulator claims that they aren't doing enough.

August 19, 2022, 7:00 AM