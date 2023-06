Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against TRG Management to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Lee Law on behalf of an applicant who contends she was not hired for a position due to her race. The case is 8:23-cv-01340, Battle v. Trg Management Company, LLLP.

Florida

June 15, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Yasmin Battle

defendants

Trg Management Company, LLLP

defendant counsels

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination