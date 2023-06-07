Battle for Pennsylvania: Joe Khan Enters Election Race for A...

News From Law.com

Former Bucks County solicitor Joe Khan on Wednesday became the second person to officially announce his candidacy for Pennsylvania attorney general in the 2024 general election. Khan's announcement comes about a week after former auditor general Eugene DePasquale said he would run for the office. Both Khan and DePasquale are Democrats. The announcements kick off what is likely to be a highly competitive race populated by a number of well-established former and current public officials, said political observer Jeff Jubelirer, vice president of Bellevue Communications.

June 07, 2023, 4:37 PM

