Battle Begins in Los Angeles Federal Court Over Tom Girardis...

The battle has begun over whether Tom Girardi is competent to stand trial on criminal charges that he embezzled more than $18 million from his clients. On July 5, Girardi's lawyers, who are federal public defenders, filed a "motion for order finding incompetency" under seal. Federal prosecutors, however, have challenged Girardi's lawyers on many fronts: They want the competency motion unsealed, and they are challenging his legal team's retention of a criminal defense lawyer as an expert.

July 06, 2023, 1:36 PM

