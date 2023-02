Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mayer Brown on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Trea Wilshire Rodeo to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by ArentFox Schiff on behalf of men's Italian fashion brand Battistoni California Inc., accuses the defendant of failing to honor amendments to a commercial lease. The case is 2:23-cv-01004, Battistoni California, Inc. v. Trea Wilshire Rodeo, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 7:19 AM