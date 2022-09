New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Tesla was hit with a false advertising class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The complaint alleges that Tesla's autopilot technology erroneously causes vehicles to miss turns, run red lights and veer into traffic, and therefore Tesla does not sell vehicles with 'full self-driving capabilities' as promised. The suit was brought by Bottini & Bottini. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05264, Battiato v. Tesla Inc. et al.