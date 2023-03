New Suit

Toronto-Dominion Bank and Shan Freightway were sued Thursday in Missouri Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Deputy and Mizell on behalf of Batth Transport, which claims property damages and other fees in connection with a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-03072, Batth Transport, Inc. v. The Toronto Dominion Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 09, 2023, 7:53 PM