News From Law.com

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.—a global fintech company that develops applications for online lending, auto finance and credit card loans—has named Eric Watson as chief legal officer. Watson brings to Pagaya extensive experience as a general counsel in the finance sector, most recently at the insurtech Doma, which he helped bring public in 2021 through a SPAC merger.

Fintech

May 04, 2023, 3:17 PM

nature of claim: /