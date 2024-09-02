Hartford Accident and Indemnity Co. and Mary Jane Cornell have turned to attorney Thomas H. Barnett of the Law Offices of Julie E. Vaicius as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed July 19 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Lewis, Kullman, Sterbcow & Abramson on behalf of John A. Batt Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry, is 2:24-cv-01827, Batt v. Hartford Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
September 02, 2024, 12:31 PM