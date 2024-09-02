Who Got The Work

Hartford Accident and Indemnity Co. and Mary Jane Cornell have turned to attorney Thomas H. Barnett of the Law Offices of Julie E. Vaicius as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed July 19 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Lewis, Kullman, Sterbcow & Abramson on behalf of John A. Batt Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry, is 2:24-cv-01827, Batt v. Hartford Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 02, 2024, 12:31 PM

Plaintiffs

John A. Batt, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Lewis, Kullman , Sterbcow & Abramson

Defendants

Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company

Hartford Insurance Company

Mary Jane Cornell

defendant counsels

Law Offices Of Julie E. Vaicius

Nature of Claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision