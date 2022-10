New Suit - Employment

LHC Group, a provider of in-home health care services, and Priority Care Inc. were sued Friday in Connecticut District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Berlingieri Law on behalf of a home health nurse who claims that she was discriminated against on the basis of age, race and national origin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01323, Bator v. LHC Group, Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 21, 2022, 5:10 PM