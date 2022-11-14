Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams Hoefer Holwadel on Friday removed a lawsuit against Lloyds of London, HDI Global Specialty, Zurich Insurance Group and other insurance carriers to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Roedel Parsons Blache Fontana Piontek & Pisano on behalf of Baton Rouge Christian Education Foundation, seeks coverage for claims arising from Hurricane Ida. The case is 3:22-cv-00884, Baton Rouge Christian Education Foundation Inc v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London et al.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 4:15 AM