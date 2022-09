Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson Guslani Simonson & Clause on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hanover Insurance and Massachusetts Bay Insurance to California Central District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim was filed by Bay Cities Law Group on behalf of Kambiz Batmanghelich, Drip LA and KB 6372-78 Hollywood Blvd LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-06594, Batmanghelich et al v. Hanover Insurance Group et al.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 3:08 PM