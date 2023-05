Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mound, Cotton, Wollan & Greengrass and Smith, Duggan, Cornell & Gollub on Monday removed a website accessibility lawsuit against Vasocorp, a health supplement capsule manufacturer, to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Mizrahi Kroub LLP on behalf of Juan Batista, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case is 1:23-cv-03807, Batista v. Vasocorp.

Health Care

May 22, 2023, 2:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Juan Batista

defendants

Vasocorp

defendant counsels

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation