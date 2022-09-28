New Suit

Triple-S Management Corporation, an insurance company, Presbyterian Community Hospital Inc., d/b/a/ Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The suit, which pertains to medical malpractice claims, was filed by the Alicia Santos Irizarry Law Office and Luz Vanessa Ruiztorres on behalf of Aislyn Batista-Acevedo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01468, Batista-Acevedo et al v. Presbyterian Community Hospital, Inc. d/b/a Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital et al.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 6:09 AM