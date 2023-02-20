New Suit - Consumer

GSK Consumer Health Inc. was hit with a consumer class action Saturday in Illinois Central District Court in connection with the marketing and sale of its Robitussin naturals brand cough syrup. The lawsuit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the product is not free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, as it contains citric acid. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-04031, Batey v. Gsk Consumer Health, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 20, 2023, 7:17 AM