Who Got The Work

Daniel L. Villaire of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for General Motors in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed May 5 in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of a component validation engineer who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to his human resources manager about disparate treatment based on race and gender. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox, is 2:23-cv-11071, Bates v. General Motors, Inc. et al.

Automotive

June 19, 2023, 8:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Julian Francis Bates

defendants

General Motors, Inc.

Bruce Van Vliet

Carol Carleton

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination