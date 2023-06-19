Daniel L. Villaire of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for General Motors in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed May 5 in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of a component validation engineer who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to his human resources manager about disparate treatment based on race and gender. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox, is 2:23-cv-11071, Bates v. General Motors, Inc. et al.
Automotive
June 19, 2023, 8:21 AM