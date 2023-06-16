Removed To Federal Court

Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Empyrean Services LLC, an energy solutions consulting firm, to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Goodrich & Geist; Josephson Dunlap Law Firm; and Bruckner Burch PLLC, accuses the defendants of failing to pay wages and violating several other labor laws. Empyrean Services, LLC is represented by Freeman, Mathis & Gary. The case is 2:23-cv-01091, Bates v. Empyrean Services, LLC.

Energy

June 16, 2023, 11:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Bates

Plaintiffs

Goodrich & Geist, P.C.

Josephson Dunlap Law Firm

defendants

Empyrean Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches