Abbott Laboratories was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in New York Northern District Court over the company's line of Ensure-brand beverages. The suit, brought by Fitzgerald Joseph LLP, contends that the products are falsely advertised as providing health benefits due to their sugar content. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00387, Bates v. Abbott Laboratories.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 28, 2023, 12:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Larissa Bates

Fitzgerald Joseph, LLP

defendants

Abbott Laboratories

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct