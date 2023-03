New Suit - Trademark

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Florida company Bates Electric Inc. The suit targets Bates Electric Inc. for allegedly advertising its services under a confusingly similar mark to the plaintiff's mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00670, Bates Electric, Inc. v. Bates Electric, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 27, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Bates Electric, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

defendants

Bates Electric Service & Technology, Inc.

Bates Electric, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims