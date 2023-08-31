Who Got The Work

Ropes & Gray partners Frances Faircloth, Amy J. Longo and Edward R. McNicholas have entered appearances for educational software company Securly Inc. in a pending privacy class action. The complaint, filed July 17 in California Southern District Court by the Swigart Law Group, accuses Securly of geotracking minors locations through installed software on Chromebook devices provided by the school district for distance learning. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew G. Schopler, is 3:23-cv-01304, Bate et al v. Securly, Inc.

Technology

August 31, 2023, 9:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Azucena Mejia

Sheri Bate

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Roberto Robledo

Swigart Law Group, Apc

defendants

Securly, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ropes & Gray

nature of claim: 890/