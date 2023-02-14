New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Weitz & Luxenberg and Turke & Strauss filed a data breach class action Monday in New York Southern District Court against Macmillan, a global trade publishing company. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a June 2022 breach impacting the personal information of its current and former employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01217, Batchelor v. Macmillan.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 14, 2023, 5:08 AM