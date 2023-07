New Suit - Employment

Kroger and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Spitz, the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming gender and sexual orientation bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02303, Bastin v. The Kroger Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 18, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Bastin

Plaintiffs

The Spitz Law Firm

defendants

The Kroger Co.

Chad Dorby

Matthew Last Name Unknown

Nancy Dickers

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination