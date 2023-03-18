Who Got The Work

Matthew Thomas Albaugh of Taft Stettinius & Hollister has entered an appearance for Attabotics in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, concerning an agreement to sell the plaintiff's proprietary warehouse management system, was filed Feb. 1 in Indiana Southern District Court by Quarles & Brady on behalf of Bastian Solutions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II, is 1:23-cv-00198, Bastian Solutions, LLC v. Attabotics, Inc.

Technology

March 18, 2023, 1:09 PM

