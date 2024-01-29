Who Got The Work

Audrey-Jade Salbo of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Fontainebleau Florida Hotel and Towne Park Services in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The case was filed Dec. 13 in Florida Southern District Court by the Saenz Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who was allegedly subjected to disability-based discrimination and retaliation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 1:23-cv-24722, Bassi v. Towne Park Services, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 29, 2024, 10:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Nazira Bassi

Plaintiffs

Julisse Jimenez, PA

defendants

Fontainebleau Florida Hotel, LLC

Towne Park Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches