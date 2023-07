New Suit - Copyright

Wyndham Hotels Group was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Sanders Law Group on behalf of Gabriella Bass, who alleges that Wyndham preproduced her photo taken at the Brooklyn Brewery without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-05941, Bass v. Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 11, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriella Bass

Sanders Law Group

defendants

Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims