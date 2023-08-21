Who Got The Work

Susan F. Desmond of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Thermo Fisher Scientific, a manufacturer of instruments and tools for scientific research, in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The action was filed July 6 in Louisiana Western District Court by Downer Jones Marino & Wilhite on behalf of a former sales representative. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:23-cv-00890, Bass v. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Technology

August 21, 2023, 10:58 AM

