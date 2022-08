New Suit - Employment

T-Mobile was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court in connection with the company's COVID-10 vaccine mandate. The suit, brought by Hurwitz Law, pursues claims on behalf of a former account rep who claims that T-Mobile wrongly denied his request for a religious exemption from its vaccine policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-11975, Bass v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Telecommunications

August 23, 2022, 6:08 PM