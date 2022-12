Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reger Rizzo & Darnall LLP on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Nationwide to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, which seeks insurance benefits in connection with a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Oxman Goodstadt Kuritz on behalf of Melissa Bass. The case is 2:22-cv-05107, Bass v. Nationwide Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 24, 2022, 8:27 AM