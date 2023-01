New Suit - Environmental

Honeywell International was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Clayborne & Wagner, Lynch Carpenter LLP and other law firms on behalf of the Estate of Craig Bass, who died from cancer allegedly due to years of exposure to radioactivity and chemicals emanating from a nearby Honeywell-owned property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00002, Bass v. Honeywell International, Inc.