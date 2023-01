New Suit - Copyright

Cisco Systems, a global provider of IT networking and cybersecurity services, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The court case was brought by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographer Gabriella Bass, who accuses the defendant of using her photographs on its website without proper authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00404, Bass v. Cisco Systems, Inc.