New Suit - Trademark

King & Spalding filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Bass Pro Intellectual Property. The suit accuses defendants Ascend Apparel LLC, Kimani Bethune-Jones and Salim Collins of reproducing Bass Pro’s trademarks and color schemes on their apparel and merchandise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00324, Bass Pro Intellectual Property, L.L.C. v. Ascend Apparel LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 31, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Bass Pro Intellectual Property, L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

King & Spalding

defendants

Ascend Apparel LLC

Kimani Bethune-Jones

Salim Collins

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims