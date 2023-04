Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safeco to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from Winter Storm Uri, was filed by attorney Orin H. Lewis on behalf of Chris Anna Bass and Ryan Bass. The case is 4:23-cv-01277, Bass et al v. American Economy Insurance Company d/b/a Safeco.

Chris Anna Bass

Ryan Bass

American Economy Insurance Company d/b/a Safeco

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

