New Suit - Contract

Expeditors Intl. of Washington, a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Western District Court. The lawsuit, concerning cargo damage claims, was brought by Dickinson Wright and Casey & Barnett on behalf of Basler Sachversicherungs AG. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02308, Basler Sachversicherungs AG et al v. Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 15, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Basler Sachversicherungs AG

Plaintiffs

Dickinson Wright

defendants

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract