New Suit - Class Action

Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, was hit with a class action Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court on behalf of Wisconsin residents who purchased the defendant's 'PWRcell' clean energy management systems. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that the management systems contain a design and/or manufacturing defect that renders the system unsuitable for its intended use. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01386, Basler et al v. Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 22, 2022, 6:10 AM