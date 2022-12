Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bassford Remele PA on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Speedway to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by the Jossart Law Office on behalf of John Baskfield. The case is 0:22-cv-03079, Baskfield v. Speedway LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 13, 2022, 6:47 PM