Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Monday removed an insurance class action against LM General Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith on behalf of policyholders who accuse LM of refusing to acknowledge the availability of uninsured and underinsured motorist benefits for certain claims. The case is 2:22-cv-04254, Baskerville v. LM General Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 6:10 PM