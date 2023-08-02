Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. was slapped with a complaint for declaratory relief on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The court action, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was brought by the ERISA Law Center on behalf of a health plan participant who seeks an order declaring MetLife to pay the plaintiff's long-term disability benefits from Dec. 7, 2021 and continuing until she is determined to no longer be entitled to such benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01141, Bashor v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.
Insurance
August 02, 2023, 10:20 AM