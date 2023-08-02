New Suit - Declaratory Judgment

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. was slapped with a complaint for declaratory relief on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The court action, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was brought by the ERISA Law Center on behalf of a health plan participant who seeks an order declaring MetLife to pay the plaintiff's long-term disability benefits from Dec. 7, 2021 and continuing until she is determined to no longer be entitled to such benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01141, Bashor v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Tammy Bashor

Plaintiffs

Raquel Monique Busani

Erisa Law Center

defendants

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations