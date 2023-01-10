New Suit - Copyright

Cole Schotz filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of event planning company Bashify Event Co., Chris Giglio and Breanna Giglio. The suit pursues claims against Bash Co. & Events Inc., Ciara Self and Montgomery Self for allegedly launching a substantially similar website to Bashify’s website and intentionally changing its domain name to 'bashco.co,' which is confusingly similar to Bashify’s 'bashify.co.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00022, Bashify Event Co. et al v. Bash Co. & Events, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 10, 2023, 1:52 PM