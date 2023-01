Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ulmer & Berne on Friday removed a lawsuit against Majestic Care of Whitehall to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment law breaches, was filed by Mansell Law on behalf of a former employee who asserts that she was terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about abuse and neglect of nursing home residents. The case is 2:23-cv-00291, Bashaw v. Majestic Care of Whitehall, LLC.

Health Care

January 20, 2023, 2:56 PM