New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Western Avenue Auto Body and Raffi Keikian on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by DLA Piper and Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein, accuses the defendants of failing to purchase sufficient quantities under a requirements contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12104, BASF Corp. v. Western Avenue Auto Body of Lynn Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 12, 2022, 1:48 PM