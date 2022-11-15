New Suit - Contract

German chemicals supplier BASF filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Triple A&J Collision and Arturo C. Juarez Jr. on Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein, accuses the defendants of failing to purchase sufficient quantities of goods from the plaintiff under a requirements agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-00238, BASF Corp. v. Triple A&J Collision Center LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 15, 2022, 12:38 PM