New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, sued The Original Fender Mender Inc. on Friday in New York Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, alleging the defendant failed to meet its purchase minimum of auto refinishing products, was brought by Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02796, BASF Corporation v. The Original Fender Mender, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 14, 2023, 2:11 PM

Plaintiffs

BASF Corporation

Leader Berkon

defendants

The Original Fender Mender, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract