New Suit - Contract

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, sued Georgetown Collision Repair and David Scott Starkes Wednesday in Texas Western District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action was brought by Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01206, BASF Corporation v. Starx Investment Holdings Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2022, 2:09 PM