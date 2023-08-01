New Suit - Trade Secrets

BASF, the German chemicals supplier, brought a lawsuit against a former employee Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The suit, filed by Bressler, Amery & Ross, accuses former regional sales manager Kirolos Rizk of downloading thousands of confidential files containing client data, marketing plans and other confidential business and financial information and sharing them with competitor Arxada when he began employment there. Kirolos Rizk is represented by O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble. The case is 2:23-cv-04099, BASF Corporation v. Rizk.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 01, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

BASF Corporation

Plaintiffs

Bressler, Amery & Ross

defendants

Kirolos Rizk

defendant counsels

Oconnor Parsons Lane

nature of claim: 880/